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RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks edges up

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Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) for commercial banks or SCBs for December 2025. It measures data quality in terms of the Accuracy, Timeliness, Completeness and Consistency in the submission of returns. The objective of sDQI is to assess the adherence to the principles enunciated in the Master Direction on Filing of Supervisory Returns 2024. The overall Supervisory Data Quality improved with the sDQI index moving up to 90.9 in quarter ended Dec-25 compared to 90.7 in Sep-25. The sDQI for SCBs covers 87 SCBs and their key returns. Biggest improvement was seen in accuracy while timeliness component saw a decline on quarterly basis.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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