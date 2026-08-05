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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to continue with its exchange rate policy of being determined by market forces to ensure rupee stays fully synced with domestic fundamentals

RBI to continue with its exchange rate policy of being determined by market forces to ensure rupee stays fully synced with domestic fundamentals

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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The Reserve Bank governor noted in his statement post policy decision that RBI we will continue with its exchange rate policy of it being determined by market forces, while curbing excessive volatility, checking speculative behaviour and preventing disorderly movements to ensure that it is not out of sync with fundamentals or disruptive of economic activity. For this purpose, they have a broad range of effective regulatory and market-based instruments. Further, the central bank noted that Indias foreign exchange reserves continue to be adequate in terms of the standard metrics of reserve adequacy with import cover of over 10 months and external debt cover of 90.8 per cent.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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