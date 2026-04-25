RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 180.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.03% to Rs 3720.87 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 180.97% to Rs 244.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.03% to Rs 3720.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3476.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.59% to Rs 879.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 717.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 2.11% to Rs 14336.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14041.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.