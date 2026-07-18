RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.60% to Rs 3840.24 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 9.34% to Rs 234.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 214.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.60% to Rs 3840.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3441.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3840.243441.1840.9533.90309.71277.47309.71277.47234.23214.22

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