RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.60% to Rs 3840.24 croreNet profit of RBL Bank rose 9.34% to Rs 234.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 214.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.60% to Rs 3840.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3441.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income3840.243441.18 12 OPM %40.9533.90 -PBDT309.71277.47 12 PBT309.71277.47 12 NP234.23214.22 9
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