RBL Bank advanced 1.97% to Rs 372.90 after the bank's board has approved the appointment of Bhavin Lakhpatwala as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 12 June 2026.

Prior to this appointment, Deepak Ruiya had been serving as Interim CFO and was responsible for discharging all functions associated with the role. Following Lakhpatwala's appointment as CFO and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Ruiya will cease to be a KMP of the bank and will continue in his role as Deputy CFO.

Bhavin Lakhpatwala is a Chartered Accountant with a strong track record in building and strengthening finance functions. His core responsibilities have spanned financial planning & analysis, corporate finance and business intelligence, reflecting a wide functional remit and depth of experience in banking finance.

He is a seasoned finance leader with over twenty-five years of experience across financial control, business finance, investor relations, and strategic initiatives. In his recent role at HDFC Bank, he was part of the CFO leadership team, driving strategy and playing a key role in significant initiatives, including the HDFC BankHDFC merger. RBL Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely, corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and treasury and financial markets operations. The bank's standalone net profit surged 234.37% to Rs 229.71 crore while total income increased 7.01% to Rs 4,789.21 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.