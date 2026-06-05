Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank grants 1.59 lakh stock options
RBL Bank has approved the grant of 1,59,000 stock options convertible into 1,59,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees in terms of the Employee Stock Option Plan 2013 and Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 of the Bank (ESOP 2013 and ESOP 2018) at an Exercise Price of Rs. 353.75/- per option being the latest available closing price on June 04, 2026, i.e. previous trading day prior to the Grant Date on National Stock Exchange of India being the Stock Exchange which recorded the higher trading volume.

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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