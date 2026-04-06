RBL Bank spurts after total business climbs to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in Q4 FY26

RBL Bank jumped 5.81% to Rs 318.50 after the bank's total business as 31 March 2026 rose to Rs 2.54 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 24% from Rs 2.05 lakh crore as on 31 March 2025.

Total deposits as 31 March 2026 stood at Rs 1.39 lakh crore, up 25% YoY and 16% QoQ.

CASA deposits aggregated to Rs 46,723 crore as on 31 March 2026, up 23% YoY and 26% QoQ. CASA ratio improved sequentially to 33.6% in Q3 FY26 from 30.9% in Q2 FY26.

Gross advances of the bank increased to Rs 1.15 lakh crore as on 31 March 2026, up 22% YoY and 11% QoQ.