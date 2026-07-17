RBL Bank standalone net profit rises 26.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.60% to Rs 3840.25 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 26.64% to Rs 253.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 200.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.60% to Rs 3840.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3441.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3840.253441.0940.3633.47323.51260.63323.51260.63253.70200.33

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