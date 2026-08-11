RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 27.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.83% to Rs 120.80 croreNet profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 27.67% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.83% to Rs 120.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales120.8075.58 60 OPM %14.8317.17 -PBDT13.7910.44 32 PBT12.159.59 27 NP9.097.12 28
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