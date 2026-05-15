RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 36.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.01% to Rs 189.48 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 36.29% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 189.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.24% to Rs 54.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 636.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 530.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.