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RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 36.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.01% to Rs 189.48 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 36.29% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 189.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.24% to Rs 54.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 636.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 530.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales189.48137.29 38 636.48530.12 20 OPM %11.1610.63 -14.4312.12 - PBDT17.4512.23 43 78.2755.35 41 PBT16.0611.41 41 73.9552.51 41 NP11.688.57 36 54.8038.80 41

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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