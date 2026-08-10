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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 63.24% in the June 2026 quarter

RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 63.24% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 57.95% to Rs 28.41 crore

Net profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 63.24% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.95% to Rs 28.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.4167.56 -58 OPM %2.183.70 -PBDT4.963.71 34 PBT4.953.70 34 NP4.442.72 63

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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