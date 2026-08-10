RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 63.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 57.95% to Rs 28.41 crore

Net profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 63.24% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.95% to Rs 28.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.4167.562.183.704.963.714.953.704.442.72

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