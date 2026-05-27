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RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 17.66% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 29.96 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans declined 17.66% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 29.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.30% to Rs 33.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.64% to Rs 117.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.9629.31 2 117.75148.37 -21 OPM %7.3415.22 -18.2810.24 - PBDT8.6610.11 -14 46.8637.11 26 PBT8.389.83 -15 45.7135.95 27 NP6.067.36 -18 33.9626.47 28

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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