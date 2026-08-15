RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 98.89% to Rs 39.48 crore

Net loss of RDB Real Estate Construction reported to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 98.89% to Rs 39.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.4819.85-9.6828.97-8.042.48-12.341.18-13.470.34

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