Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 454.67% to Rs 179.49 crore

Net Loss of RDB Real Estate Construction reported to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 454.67% to Rs 179.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 178.86% to Rs 234.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales179.4932.36 455 234.1383.96 179 OPM %2.85-4.94 -9.9429.12 - PBDT3.03-6.08 LP 5.198.92 -42 PBT-2.68-7.50 64 -4.073.27 PL NP-4.97-5.95 16 -8.861.84 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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