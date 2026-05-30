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Real Eco-Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 62.69% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net loss of Real Eco-Energy reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.69% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.253.35 -63 2.493.35 -26 OPM %-3.2024.48 -16.0621.79 - PBDT-0.030.82 PL 0.410.73 -44 PBT-0.030.82 PL 0.410.73 -44 NP-0.040.81 PL 0.400.72 -44

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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