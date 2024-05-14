Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 92.98 points or 1.25% at 7508.99 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.97%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 2.1%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.78%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.26%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.73%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.6%), DLF Ltd (up 0.44%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.29%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.05%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 88.89 or 0.12% at 72865.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.6 points or 0.19% at 22145.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 389.21 points or 0.86% at 45682.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.6 points or 0.36% at 13969.64.

On BSE,2179 shares were trading in green, 720 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

