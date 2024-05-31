Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 119.73 points or 1.53% at 7941.46 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 5.12%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.52%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.49%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.62%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.36%), DLF Ltd (up 1.17%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.26%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.11%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (down 4.99%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 487.68 or 0.66% at 74373.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.2 points or 0.65% at 22634.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.53 points or 0.1% at 46955.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.56 points or 0.05% at 14519.14.

On BSE,1787 shares were trading in green, 1307 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bengal &amp; Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 8.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story