Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 46.09 points or 0.72% at 6334.48 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.69%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.62%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.29%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.7%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 3.02%), Anant Raj Ltd (up 2.24%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 1.8%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 448.93 or 0.99% at 45714.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 26.63 points or 0.19% at 13847.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.65 points or 0.1% at 22568.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 49.97 points or 0.07% at 74390.06.

On BSE,2522 shares were trading in green, 1363 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

