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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 13.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 13.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance declined 13.43% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.638.18 6 OPM %84.3671.52 -PBDT1.441.84 -22 PBT1.401.79 -22 NP1.161.34 -13

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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