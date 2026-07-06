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Rebound in greenback weighs on INR; Gains in local equities cap downside

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Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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The Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to close at 95.38 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as a strengthening greenback weighed on emerging market currencies. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.25 against the American currency and traded in a range of 95.22-95.48 during the session. The rupee finally closed at 95.38 (provisional), down 20 paise from its previous close. Local shares rose notably on Monday, with benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty extending gains for a fourth consecutive session, as crude prices continued to fall in international markets following OPEC+'s decision to raise output. Underlying sentiment was also underpinned by eased concerns over near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes, optimism for promising corporate earnings' season, and strong provisional June quarter business growth updates reported by banks. The BSE Sensex surged 521.16 points (0.67%) to close at 78,285.07 and the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 159.50 points (0.66%) to settle at 24,430.35.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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