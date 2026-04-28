REC consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 14563.82 crore

Net profit of REC declined 21.69% to Rs 3375.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4309.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 14563.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15333.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.67% to Rs 16308.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15884.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 59584.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56366.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.