REC consolidated net profit declines 6.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 14434.92 crore

Net profit of REC declined 6.11% to Rs 4192.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4465.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 14434.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14737.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14434.9214737.4596.9098.535275.095673.115268.305666.414192.764465.71

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