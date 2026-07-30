REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 374.9, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% drop in NIFTY and a 1.68% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 374.9, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24308.35. The Sensex is at 77816.27, up 0.21%. REC Ltd has risen around 1.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26287.1, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 370.8, up 0.01% on the day. REC Ltd is down 5.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% drop in NIFTY and a 1.68% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.