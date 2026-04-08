REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 341.65, up 3.73% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 7.57% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 341.65, up 3.73% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. REC Ltd has gained around 5.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24685.55, up 5.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 342.4, up 3.46% on the day. REC Ltd is down 12.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 7.57% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.