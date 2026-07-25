Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC Q1 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 4,193 crore; declares interim dividend of Rs 4.25/sh

REC Q1 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 4,193 crore; declares interim dividend of Rs 4.25/sh

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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REC reported a 6.11% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,192.76 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 4,465.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income fell 2.40% YoY to Rs 14,469.49 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit rose 24.22%, while total income declined 0.78%.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5,268.30 crore in Q1 FY27, down 7.02% from Rs 5,666.41 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2026-27. The company has fixed 31 July 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend. The dividend will be paid on or before 23 August 2026 to eligible shareholders whose names appear in the records of the depositories or the register of members as on the record date.

REC is a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power involved in financing projects in the complete power sector value chain from generation to distribution.

The counter rose 0.82% to end at Rs 361.45 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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