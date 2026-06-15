REC rises after SPA for Jalna Power Transmission transfer to MSETCL

REC rose 1.45% to Rs 353.25 after executing a share purchase agreement (SPA) through its subsidiary RECPDCL with the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) for the transfer of Jalna Power Transmission.

The transaction, valued at approximately Rs 3.22 crore, also includes professional fees and reimbursement of expenses. The deal was completed on 12 June 2026.

The company said the SPV contributed negligibly to its turnover in the last financial year. It added that the transaction does not fall under related party norms and is not a slump sale. The consideration has been determined in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power.