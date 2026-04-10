Record turnout in Assam, Puducherry as Assembly polls remain largely peaceful

Polling for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, along with by-elections in four constituencies across Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura, concluded on 9 April 2026, with the process remaining largely peaceful.

According to the Election Commission of India, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.38%, while Puducherry saw 89.83%, both marking their highest-ever participation in Assembly election history. Kerala registered a turnout of 78.03%.

In the by-elections, Karnatakas Bagalkot seat recorded 68.70% turnout and Davanagere South saw 68.55%. Koridang in Nagaland registered 82.21% voting, while Dharmanagar in Tripura recorded 80.04%.

The voter turnout figures remain provisional and final data, including postal ballots, will be released later.