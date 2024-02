Redington consolidated net profit declines 10.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 8.45% to Rs 23504.97 crore

Net profit of Redington declined 10.25% to Rs 340.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 379.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 23504.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21674.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23504.9721674.312.202.68477.25533.30433.92494.25340.78379.70

