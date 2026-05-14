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Redington consolidated net profit declines 41.21% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.62% to Rs 33213.03 crore

Net profit of Redington declined 41.21% to Rs 391.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 665.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.62% to Rs 33213.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26439.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.14% to Rs 1490.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1604.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 119162.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99333.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33213.0326439.68 26 119162.3699333.65 20 OPM %1.852.26 -1.872.04 - PBDT597.90585.46 2 2055.831926.59 7 PBT547.53522.37 5 1849.401709.04 8 NP391.32665.62 -41 1490.221604.84 -7

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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