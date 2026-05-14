Redington consolidated net profit declines 41.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.62% to Rs 33213.03 crore

Net profit of Redington declined 41.21% to Rs 391.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 665.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.62% to Rs 33213.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26439.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.14% to Rs 1490.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1604.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 119162.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99333.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.