Redington drops as geopolitical tensions disrupt Gulf business operations

Redington declined 2.66% to Rs 226.70 after the company announced that operatios of its step- down subsidiary, Redington Gulf FZE, in the Gulf region has been impacted due to ongoing geo-political tensions.

The companys operations have been affected by re-routing of shipments and closure of major ports/airspace resulting in increased transit time, higher working capital due to higher inventory and requests from customers for extended payment timeline. The business is prioritizing the need for capital preservation amid rising freight, insurance and logistics costs, Revocation of war risk coverage by insurance providers for companies operating in the region. The company said that alternative arrangements are currently being evaluated.

The company has implemented enhanced safety protocols and business continuity plans across affected locations and continues to operate in full compliance with all applicable international regulations, trade restrictions, and sanctions. Given the dynamic nature of the situation, Redingtons senior management is actively monitoring developments and will take all appropriate actions as necessary.