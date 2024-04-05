Redington gains on partnership with Zoho Corp

Redington gained 3.11% to Rs 222.45 after it announced a strategic partnership with Zoho Corporation to help businesses in India accelerate their digital transformation.

This partnership aims to bring Zoho's cloud solutions for office productivity, team collaboration, and customer engagement to a broader customer base in India by leveraging Redington's extensive network of partners.

Through this alliance, Redington will leverage its wide distribution network to offer a range of Zoho solutions, including Zoho Workplace (unified enterprise collaboration platform), Bigin by Zoho CRM (pipeline-centric CRM solution for small and micro businesses) and Zoho ZeptoMail (transactional email delivery solution) to businesses of all sizes.

These solutions are tailored to streamline operations, boost productivity and drive growth across diverse industries.

R Venkatesh, president, Technology Solution Group, Redington said, We are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to companies of all scales to help them grow and drive innovation. With this partnership, we are confident in empowering businesses with robust and resilient software solutions designed for success and scale.

Bishan Singh, Head of Channel Ecosystem at Zoho Corp. added, More and more Indian businesses today are rapidly embracing the cloud to achieve operational excellence, elevate customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities. With this growing demand for cloud solutions, we are excited about partnering with Redington. Redington's well-connected network of channel partners will help Zoho in serving the SaaS needs of a wider set of customers across the country.

Zoho offers a powerful product portfolio that caters to businesses of all sizes that are looking to digitally transform their operations. All of Zoho's solutions, including Zoho Workplace and Bigin, are built from the ground up on the same technology stack, making them highly customizable, scalable, and flexible to meet unique business needs.

Redington is a leading distributor of IT and mobility products and a provider of supply chain management solutions and support services in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle-East, Turkey and Africa. REDIL procures IT and mobility products from vendors, handles distribution logistics, sells the same to resellers and dealers.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 10.25% to Rs 340.78 crore on 8.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 23,504.97 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

