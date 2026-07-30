Redington surged 15.57% to Rs 331.90 after the company reported record financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The company's profit after tax jumped 76.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 486 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 275.3 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, profit slipped 0.7% from Rs 489.6 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 34.6% YoY to Rs 34,922.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 25,952.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 5.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 33,213.0 crore in Q4 FY26. The company said consolidated total income reached a record Rs 34,966 crore during the quarter, up 34.48% YoY.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 610.9 crore in Q1 FY27, up 54.6% QoQ and 100.7% YoY. Total expenditure increased 33.9% YoY to Rs 34,214.72 crore in Q1 FY27. Employee expenses rose 23.8% YoY to Rs 474.8 crore, while interest costs declined 2.5% YoY to Rs 89.3 crore. Depreciation expense fell 5.8% YoY to Rs 50.7 crore. The company reported a current tax expense of Rs 177.3 crore, up 58.8% YoY from Rs 111.7 crore in Q1 FY26. During the quarter, India revenue grew 63% YoY, driven by execution of large enterprise deals, higher PC realisations amid memory supply constraints, premiumisation in mobility and sustained demand for cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Revenue from the Middle East and Africa increased 15% YoY despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Among business segments, the Software Solutions Group grew 52% YoY, Technology Solutions Group 50%, Endpoint Solutions Group 35% and Mobility Solutions Group 21%. Redington said it delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit, with profit growth significantly outpacing revenue growth. The company said it remains focused on cloud, cybersecurity, AI-enabled infrastructure and digital transformation opportunities while maintaining operational resilience and capital efficiency. The company said it continues to closely monitor global geopolitical developments while maintaining a strong focus on business continuity across its markets. Redington is a technology solutions provider operating across more than 40 markets with over 450 brand associations and a network of 75,000+ channel partners. The company supports businesses in their digital transformation journeys across IT, telecom, lifestyle, solar, cloud, and enterprise technology solutions.