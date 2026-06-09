Redington spurts after Apple unveils software, AI upgrades at WWDC

Redington jumped 6.14% to Rs 243.70 after Apple announced major software and artificial intelligence upgrades at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Apple unveiled updates across its operating systems, including new Apple Intelligence features, an upgraded Siri, enhanced productivity tools and a refreshed software design language.

The developments lifted sentiment around Apple-linked companies in India.

Redington is one of Apple's key distribution and supply chain partners in India. The company distributes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and other Apple products through its extensive channel network.

Traders often view major Apple product and software announcements as positive for Redington due to its exposure to Apple's hardware ecosystem and sales growth in India.