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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redtape consolidated net profit rises 15.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Redtape consolidated net profit rises 15.23% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 481.28 crore

Net profit of Redtape rose 15.23% to Rs 44.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 481.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 464.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales481.28464.31 4 OPM %17.3616.59 -PBDT84.1369.79 21 PBT60.4048.71 24 NP44.4838.60 15

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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