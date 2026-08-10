Redtape consolidated net profit rises 15.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 481.28 croreNet profit of Redtape rose 15.23% to Rs 44.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 481.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 464.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales481.28464.31 4 OPM %17.3616.59 -PBDT84.1369.79 21 PBT60.4048.71 24 NP44.4838.60 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content