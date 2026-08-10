Redtape consolidated net profit rises 15.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 481.28 crore

Net profit of Redtape rose 15.23% to Rs 44.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 481.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 464.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.481.28464.3117.3616.5984.1369.7960.4048.7144.4838.60

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