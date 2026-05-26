Redtape consolidated net profit rises 69.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.51% to Rs 675.51 crore

Net profit of Redtape rose 69.53% to Rs 69.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.51% to Rs 675.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.50% to Rs 240.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 2418.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2020.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.