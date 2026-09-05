Refex Green Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure, has won a tender and received a letter of award dated 04 September 2026, for setting-up of an 80-MW Wind Power Project, through bids invited by SJVN (A Joint Venture of Government of India and Government of Himachal Pradesh).

The Letter of Award does not specify any lump-sum contract value/order value. Instead, the award is for development of an 80 MW wind power project, with power to be supplied under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement at the discovered tariff of Rs 3.88 per kWh.

Accordingly, the consideration under the award is tariff based and will accrue over the tenure of the Power Purchase Agreement based on actual energy supplied, rather than being a fixed contract value.