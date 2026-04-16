Refex Inds gains on bagging Rs 32-cr order from Maharatna PSU

Refex Industries rose 1.12% to Rs 242.10 after it has secured an order from a Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) for the transportation of pond ash to NHAI and PWD road construction sites.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 32.45 crore, is to be executed over a period of one year, with a provision for extension of up to six months.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to domestic operations.

The company clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

Additionally, the contract does not fall under related party transactions.