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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries bags Rs 40.42 cr order for ash transportation

Refex Industries bags Rs 40.42 cr order for ash transportation

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Refex Industries has received a domestic work order worth approximately Rs 40.42 crore from an entity based in Maharashtra.

The order involves a slab-wise rate contract for transportation of ash and is to be executed over a period of 12 months. The company stated that the promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the order and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 201.22% to Rs 63.80 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 21.17 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of Refex Industries shed 0.95% to Rs 296.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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