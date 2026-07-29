Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 201.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 160.42% to Rs 916.31 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 201.37% to Rs 63.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 160.42% to Rs 916.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 351.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.916.31351.8611.6710.48106.3841.10100.5536.4263.8021.17

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