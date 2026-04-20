Refex Industries rallies after bagging Rs 32 crore pond ash order

Refex Industries advanced 4.19% to Rs 255 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 32.12 crore from an entity based in Maharashtra.

The order is for the transportation of pond ash to NHAI and PWD road construction sites. The contract is scheduled to be executed over one year, with a provision for extension of up to six months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.