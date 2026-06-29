Refex Industries rises after bagging Rs 21-cr ash transportation order

Refex Industries advanced 2.36% to Rs 356.30 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 21.15 crore from a major power producer, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

The contract involves the transportation of ash to construction sites of road projects undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as well as other Central or State government road construction departments, authorities and PMGSY road projects.

The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months. The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related-party transaction.