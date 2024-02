Refex Industries standalone net profit declines 24.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 20.74% to Rs 301.51 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries declined 24.36% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 20.74% to Rs 301.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 380.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.301.51380.4011.1610.4129.5837.2027.3535.4619.7826.15

