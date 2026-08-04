Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.62% to Rs 22.20 croreNet Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.2016.74 33 OPM %53.0251.91 -PBDT3.67-0.78 LP PBT-1.28-5.43 76 NP-3.10-7.57 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content