Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 19.35 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.24% to Rs 66.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.