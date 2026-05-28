Regaal Resources standalone net profit rises 47.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.39% to Rs 244.61 crore

Net profit of Regaal Resources rose 47.94% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 244.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.55% to Rs 55.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 1134.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 915.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.