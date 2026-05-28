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Regaal Resources standalone net profit rises 47.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.39% to Rs 244.61 crore

Net profit of Regaal Resources rose 47.94% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 244.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.55% to Rs 55.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 1134.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 915.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales244.61258.54 -5 1134.17915.16 24 OPM %13.3010.45 -11.1612.32 - PBDT26.5018.48 43 96.8477.86 24 PBT22.6114.60 55 81.0663.80 27 NP16.5411.18 48 55.5647.67 17

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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