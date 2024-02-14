Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Regal Entertainment &amp; Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Regal Entertainment & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %050.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

