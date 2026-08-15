Reganto Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 94.73% to Rs 4.04 crore

Net loss of Reganto Enterprises reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 94.73% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.0476.59-47.287.61-1.916.28-1.916.28-1.914.70

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