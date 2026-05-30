Reganto Enterprises standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 95.93 crore

Net profit of Reganto Enterprises declined 73.91% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 95.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.17% to Rs 11.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.66% to Rs 221.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 610.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.