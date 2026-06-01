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Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 60.40% to Rs 11.26 crore

Net loss of Regency Ceramics reported to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.40% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 191.03% to Rs 38.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.267.02 60 38.2713.15 191 OPM %-104.44-86.61 --61.12-99.77 - PBDT-11.495.31 PL -21.41-0.83 -2480 PBT-12.494.33 PL -25.33-4.88 -419 NP-12.4911.46 PL -23.842.25 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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