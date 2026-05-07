Regency Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 36.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.82% to Rs 10.28 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 36.29% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 169.48% to Rs 13.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.65% to Rs 34.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.